Pune Airport customs introduces body cameras for passenger checks

Officials said the initiative aims to ensure accountability in customs procedures and prevent confrontations between passengers and officers. Officials said the move was initiated last week.

Currently, Pune airport operates international flights to Dubai, Bangkok and Abu Dhabi. In recent days, customs officials have detected gold smuggling on flights arriving from Dubai, as well as cases involving wildlife contraband and narcotics on flights from Bangkok.

The Pune Customs division has received six body cameras, with two cameras being used per shift.

Customs commissioner D Anil said, “The use of body cameras has brought greater transparency to the inspection process. It has helped reduce disputes between customs officials and passengers and has also created strong digital evidence to curb illegal activities such as smuggling.”

The customs department noted that passengers often level allegations of financial misconduct during inspections. With every action now being recorded, the scope for such malpractice has been significantly reduced.

According to the department, the availability of live and recorded footage is also expected to help address complaints raised on social media regarding alleged misconduct during inspections. With video evidence readily accessible, officials said the facts can be established within minutes, preventing misinformation and unnecessary disputes.