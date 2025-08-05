Pune Airport reports 145 bird-hit incidents since 2020

Pune: Pune Airport has recorded 145 bird-hit incidents since 2020, according to data shared by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation. The figures, presented in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, place the airport among the top ten in India for such occurrences, which total nearly 2,800 nationwide over the same period. Pune, India - March 30, 2022: People queue up after delayed flights started at the Pune airport due to an unexpected runway closure caused by a tyre burst of a Sukhoi 30 MKI aircraft of Indian Air Force (IAF) in Pune, India, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (HT PHOTO)

The number of bird strikes at Pune Airport has increased in recent years. There were 17 cases in 2020 and 9 in 2021, followed by a sharp rise to 30 in 2022. The number further escalated to 39 incidents each in 2023 and 2024.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol provided the data amid renewed concerns about wildlife near airport premises.

One of the contributing factors identified is stagnant water around the airport, which attracts birds by fostering mosquito breeding. Officials have urged citizens to report animal carcasses near the premises to civic agencies like the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for immediate removal, as these can attract predatory birds.

In response to the rising threat, airport authorities have proposed a multi-pronged approach to enhance wildlife management. Measures under consideration include fencing, bird netting, window screening, and habitat modification strategies aimed at discouraging birds and animals from entering sensitive zones, particularly near runways and taxiways.

Public advisories have also been issued, calling on residents in surrounding areas to refrain from practices that attract birds and animals. These include improper disposal of kitchen waste, open-air slaughter of animals, and feeding or rearing pigeons near the airport.

“Passenger and aircraft safety is our top priority. All safety-related guidelines are being strictly followed,” said Santosh Dhoke, director of Pune Airport.

Civil aviation expert Dhairyasheel Vandekar underscored the urgency of addressing waste accumulation around airports. “Garbage dumping near airfields is a serious threat to flight safety. Proactive and sustained measures must be taken to reduce these risks,” he said.