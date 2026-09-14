Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal became dads after 35: Andrologist explains how age impacts male fertility and sperm quality

With more couples embracing parenthood at an older age, including celebrity couples such as Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, questions around age and fertility are increasingly coming into focus. While men do not experience a sudden end to fertility comparable to menopause, male reproductive health also changes with age. Sperm production continues throughout a man’s life, but sperm count, motility, morphology and genetic quality can gradually decline, with more noticeable changes emerging after 40.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chirag Bhandari, andrologist, male reproductive health specialist and founder of IASH Institute of Andrology and Sexual Health, explains how male fertility changes with age and what men planning fatherhood later in life should know. (Also read: Knee pain in your 20s and 30s without an injury? Orthopaedic doctor explains common causes and everyday triggers )

After 35: Slow changes begin “Men do have a clock, but it ticks differently from that of women. Unlike fertility, which declines sharply around menopause, male fertility decreases slowly over time. Men keep making sperm all their lives. There is no set age when male fertility ends suddenly. Still, as men grow older, changes in sperm quality, sperm count, and the genetic makeup of sperm become clearer, after the age of 40,” Dr Bhandari says.

“After age 35, signs of ageing in male fertility start to show, though they are usually mild. For men thinking about becoming fathers at this stage, paying attention to health and lifestyle matters more than ever,” he adds.

Maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly and eating a balanced diet can support sperm health. “Avoiding tobacco and illegal drugs, cutting back on alcohol, and managing medical problems like high blood pressure or diabetes can help support good sperm health. At this point, fertility is still quite good. A healthy way of living becomes more important for optimal results,” Dr Bhandari says.

After 40: Sperm quality and DNA risks become more important “Once a man turns 40, the effects of ageing become more obvious. There may be semen issues, lower sperm counts, slower-moving sperm, and fewer normally shaped sperm. A key concern is levels of sperm DNA fragmentation. This means damage to the genetic code inside the sperm cells, which can impact how well fertilisation happens and how pregnancies develop,” Dr Bhandari explains.

Age is not the only factor affecting sperm quality. Lifestyle habits and underlying health conditions can also contribute. “Factors like obesity, diabetes, and other chronic illnesses can make the quality worse. Smoking, drug use, poor food choices, not being active, and conditions such as varicocele can increase stress, which harms function and lowers sperm quality,” he says.

For men planning fatherhood after 40, understanding these changes can help them make informed decisions. “Poor sperm health and extra DNA damage may lead to trouble conceiving and raise the chance of miscarriage,” Dr Bhandari adds.