The new terminal at Pune airport will be operational in the next eight to ten days, said Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Saturday. The new terminal at Pune airport. (HT FILE)

“The new terminal is ready but due to some issues like manpower and shifting of immigration centre, it got delayed,” he said.

“I had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence minister Rajnath Singh related to Pune airport, and both have promised immediate action over my requests,” he said.

To operate the new terminal, there was a requirement of 222 CIRF personnel. Shah has approved 279 CIRF manpower among which 222 would be utilised for new terminal and rest would for old premises, he said.

“Now, the only issue is of shifting the immigration center from old building to new terminal remained. It will be done soon. I am expecting that in the next eight to ten days, the new terminal will become operational,” he added.