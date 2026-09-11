Pune Airport to get added capacity as renovated old terminal nears reopening

Pune -

Pune airport’s old terminal building is set to reopen soon after being renovated and expanded to handle the city’s growing air traffic. Union minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Thursday inspected the newly-renovated check-in and security-hold areas which have been upgraded with modern facilities to address rising passenger numbers and congestion during peak hours. Most of the required procedures have been completed, with only the final approval from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) remaining. Once clearance is received, the expanded terminal area is expected to be opened to passengers.

During the inspection, Mohol said, “The number of passengers at Pune airport is steadily increasing. Therefore, our priority is not only to provide better facilities but also to reduce congestion during peak hours. The renovation of the old terminal building and its more effective utilisation has been completed. Most of the required procedures are over, and only the final BCAS approval remains. Instructions have also been issued to BCAS, and the old terminal will soon be available to Pune passengers in a modern and upgraded form”.

The renovated facility covers approximately 4,075 square metres and includes check-in, pre-embarkation security check (PESC), and security hold area (SHA) facilities. The expanded check-in area has 14 CUTE-enabled check-in counters, while two XBIS machines and one random XBIS machine have been installed in the check-in area. The PESC area has four XBIS machines and eight door frame metal detectors (DFMDs). Two boarding gates, 6A and 6B, have also been created.

The upgraded terminal has also been designed with additional passenger amenities. Space has been provided for 66.40 square metres of retail outlets, and 70.13 square metres of food and beverage outlets. A dedicated baby-care room with a diaper-changing station, washroom, and hot-and-cold water facilities has been created for parents travelling with young children. The number of three-seater chairs equipped with power sockets has also been increased. Digi Yatra facilities have been incorporated in the pre-SHA area as well as at the boarding gates, subject to final BCAS approval.

While Santosh Dhoke, Pune airport director, said, “A team from Mumbai-based ‘Vikas’ recently inspected the old terminal. After the inspection, they did not point out any deficiencies. A team from Delhi will now conduct the final inspection. If the team does not issue any further instructions, the terminal will be opened to passengers soon.” The expansion is expected to increase Pune airport’s passenger-handling capacity by around 405 passengers per hour, helping streamline passenger movement and reducing queues during peak periods, particularly at check-in and security checkpoints.

Several key preparations for commissioning the facility have already been completed. The Maharashtra state fire department issued the fire NOC on May 9, 2026, while the operational readiness and airport transfer (ORAT) exercise was completed on July 22, 2026. The final security inspection was subsequently conducted on July 30 and 31, 2026. The facility is now waiting for the final BCAS clearance. The reopening of the upgraded old terminal is expected to make better use of Pune airport’s existing infrastructure while providing passengers with improved, safer and more convenient facilities. With Pune airport handling around 34,000 passengers daily, the additional capacity is expected to be particularly useful during busy travel periods.

Frequent flyers have welcomed this move. Kritika Mihalani, a regular flyer, said, “The biggest issue at Pune airport during peak hours is the crowding at check-in and security. If the renovated terminal distributes the passenger load better, it will make travelling much more convenient”.

Another frequent flyer Amol Pol said, “Frequent flyer 2: “Additional boarding gates, more check-in counters and better seating facilities should make a noticeable difference. The reopening of the old terminal will be a welcome relief for regular air travellers.”