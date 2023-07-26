Two arrested terror suspects trained in various methods of sabotage: ATS

Pune: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) claimed on Tuesday that the two suspects arrested last week by the police and probed for their alleged involvement in terror-related activities had been trained in various methods of sabotage and were working on terror plans. Investigations revealed that the two arrested suspects were wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a terror plot case in Rajasthan. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The ATS made submissions before the court seeking the custody of Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan (23) and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki (24). A court of District Sessions Judge SV Kachare remanded the duo to ATS custody till August 5.

Earlier last week, the Kothrud police caught three suspects while patrolling when they were found involved in stealing a motorbike. While they were being taken for a house search in Kondhwa, one of them managed to flee.

Investigations revealed that the two arrested suspects were wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a terror plot case in Rajasthan, and they had fled their hometown Ratlam after coming to know that their names have cropped up in the probe.

As the terror angle emerged during the probe of two suspects, the ATS on Saturday (July 22) took over the probe.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ATS) Arun Waykar told the Judge Kachare that while probing the case pertaining to motorbike, the police seized computers, laptops, pen drives and hard disks from the accused.

The prosecution also submitted a forensic report of data from one of the seized pen drives and argued before the court that the accused had been trained in various methods of sabotage.

“Among the things that have been seized from them include the recce they had done, details of their plan and required execution and the action,” the investigation officer said while seeking 14-day custody.

He said that the accused were involved in an anti-national activity in their hometown and are wanted by the NIA.

“In such a situation, they were hiding in Pune for one and a half years and we have to investigate what was their plan and who helped them hide here,” he said. Opposing the long custody sought by the ATS, defence counsel Yashpal Purohit said the police had already got six days custody, which was sufficient.

The judge in his order said that since the offence was of a serious nature, further custody is required and extended the same till August 5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON