Pune: Bakery owner & sons booked for assaulting minor over return of ‘stale’ bread

Published on Dec 30, 2022 11:16 PM IST

When the complainant went back to return the bread to the bakery owner, the three accused got into a fit of rage and physically assaulted him with their hands and a bat

Police said the culprits have been arrested and released on bail with a warning. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByNadeem Inamdar

A bakery owner and his two sons were booked by the Samartha police on Thursday for brutally assaulting a juvenile who had gone to the bakery to return stale bread at his father’s behest. The incident took place at Master Cake and Cookies Bakery, Bhavani peth, at around 10.30 am on Thursday

The accused have been identified as Khalid Siddique Ansari, 53; Faizan Khalid Ansari, 29; and Zaid Khalid Ansari, 24; all residents of Kondhwa while the complainant has been identified as Sandeep Jaiprakash Pandey, 38, also a resident of Bhavani peth. The police have invoked sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (physical assault and use of criminal force), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC); and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act against the accused.

Sandeep Jaiprakash Pandey in his FIR stated that his son had gone to buy bread from the bakery and when he brought it home, it was found to be stale. When he went back to return the bread to the bakery owner, the three accused got into a fit of rage and physically assaulted him with their hands and a bat. They even threw away his mobile phone and abused him.

PSI Sunil Randive, investigating officer, said that the victim found the bread to be stale and went back to return it to the bakery owner. “Apparently enraged over the victim’s act of returning the bread, the trio assaulted him. They have been arrested and released on bail with a warning,” he said.

