Pune civic body to direct eateries to switch to cleaner fuels

With several hotels, restaurants and dhabas amongst other eateries mushrooming in every nook and corner of the city, their non-compliance with the pollution norms has contributed to the generation of toxic air, leading to deteriorating air quality. To curb air pollution, the health department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will soon issue directives to all food business operators to replace conventional fuels with better options, the officials said. To curb air pollution, the health department of Pune Municipal Corporation will soon issue directives to all food business operators (FBOs) to replace conventional fuels with better options, the officials said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The decision comes after the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) last month wrote to the PMC requesting to implement measures to reduce Particulate Matter (PM), odour generated by hotels, restaurants, dhabas, bakeries and open eateries in the municipal limits to improve the air quality. The civic boy has been asked to promote the use of cleaner fuels, like LPG, electricity instead of coal or wood.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of PMC, said, “Following the directions of the MPCB, the issue was discussed with PMC’s additional municipal commissioner. It has been decided to issue a circular to all eateries and FBOs in the PMC limits to use cleaner fuels for cooking. Also, they will be asked to take preventive measures to prevent air pollution and complete compliance with pollution control norms.”

A senior MPCB, official from Pune region on anonymity, said, “Action is required to be taken for prevention, control and abatement of air pollution from various sources such as vehicles, road dust, construction, demolition activities, industries, biomass burning, etc.”

The MPCB has further asked the PMC to ensure that FBOs in their limits use Liquified Natural Gas (LPG)/ Electric Ovens and use electric-based tandoors instead of coal-based tandoors. The use of LPG and biogas in commercial eateries should be made mandatory and schemes should be introduced to provide LPG connections at subsidized rates. Also, finance for small tea vendors and hawkers can be provided which use kerosene stoves to reduce emissions from the burning of kerosene.

Furthermore, the civic body should ensure that conventional fuels used in the establishments are replaced with cleaner fuels in a phased manner in the next year. The financial assistance to implement the fuel shift may be provided from the funds released under NCAP & fifteenth Finance Commission (XV-FC) said the Board.

Ganesh Shetty, president of Pune Hoteliers Association, said, the objective of the government is good, but it would be difficult for the hotels as it is not financially sustainable for the hotels to shift from the conventional fuels.

“The inflation is high, and sustainability is a problem for the hoteliers. Currently, no hotel is using an electric oven and there is a frequent shortage of gas. The cost of gas has also significantly increased. The alternate tandoor equipment is expensive and not everyone can afford it,” he said.