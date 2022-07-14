Pune civic body to provide free booster doses at 68 centres
Over 5.9 million beneficiaries from Pune district are yet to take their Covid precaution dose, said health department officials. Of these are over 3.1 million beneficiaries are remaining in Pune city. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to provide 68 vaccination centres run by the health department for free booster dose. According to PMC health department officials, these vaccination centres will have both Covaxin and Covishield doses for beneficiaries. Precaution dose can be taken after six months or 26 weeks after the second dose of vaccine. The vaccine should be taken by beneficiaries who have not had any Covid infection for at least three months prior to taking the booster dose.
So far, precaution dose vaccination was free for only healthcare and frontline workers and beneficiaries above the age of 60 years at government-run centres. Beneficiaries between the age group of 18 to 60 years paid at private vaccination centres to get the jab.
The Centre announced on Wednesday that it will make Covid-19 vaccine booster doses free for adults at government-run centres from July 15 for 75 days as part of its Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, a step that could likely help spur uptake of third doses that over 92 per cent of eligible population is late for.
Free Covid-19 precaution dose will be administered to citizens above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres from July 15, 2022.
Dr Suryakant Deokar, immunisation officer, PMC health department, said that there is sufficient vaccine stock with the department.
“We have over 30,000 vaccine doses with us, including 22,000 Covishield and 19,000 Covaxin. The state machinery also has stock with them and supply of vaccine will be regular. In the PMC limits, there are 3,133,101 beneficiaries from 18 and above age group who are yet to receive the booster dose,” said Dr Deokar.
So far, 349,863 beneficiaries have received booster doses at private and government centres in the city, according to the health department.
Beneficiaries due in Pune city limits
18 to 45 years of age – 1,869,924
45 to 59 years of age – 686,326
Above 60 years – 576,851
Total beneficiaries – 3,133,101
Source: health department, PMC
