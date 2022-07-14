Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune civic body to provide free booster doses at 68 centres
pune news

Pune civic body to provide free booster doses at 68 centres

The Centre announced on Wednesday that it will make Covid-19 vaccine booster doses free for adults at government-run centres from July 15 for 75 days as part of its Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations
A beneficiary gets vaccinated at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Yerwada in Pune. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
A beneficiary gets vaccinated at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Yerwada in Pune. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jul 14, 2022 10:39 PM IST
Copy Link
ByNamrata Devikar

Over 5.9 million beneficiaries from Pune district are yet to take their Covid precaution dose, said health department officials. Of these are over 3.1 million beneficiaries are remaining in Pune city. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to provide 68 vaccination centres run by the health department for free booster dose. According to PMC health department officials, these vaccination centres will have both Covaxin and Covishield doses for beneficiaries. Precaution dose can be taken after six months or 26 weeks after the second dose of vaccine. The vaccine should be taken by beneficiaries who have not had any Covid infection for at least three months prior to taking the booster dose.

So far, precaution dose vaccination was free for only healthcare and frontline workers and beneficiaries above the age of 60 years at government-run centres. Beneficiaries between the age group of 18 to 60 years paid at private vaccination centres to get the jab.

The Centre announced on Wednesday that it will make Covid-19 vaccine booster doses free for adults at government-run centres from July 15 for 75 days as part of its Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, a step that could likely help spur uptake of third doses that over 92 per cent of eligible population is late for.

Free Covid-19 precaution dose will be administered to citizens above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres from July 15, 2022.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, immunisation officer, PMC health department, said that there is sufficient vaccine stock with the department.

“We have over 30,000 vaccine doses with us, including 22,000 Covishield and 19,000 Covaxin. The state machinery also has stock with them and supply of vaccine will be regular. In the PMC limits, there are 3,133,101 beneficiaries from 18 and above age group who are yet to receive the booster dose,” said Dr Deokar.

So far, 349,863 beneficiaries have received booster doses at private and government centres in the city, according to the health department.

Beneficiaries due in Pune city limits

18 to 45 years of age – 1,869,924

45 to 59 years of age – 686,326

Above 60 years – 576,851

Total beneficiaries – 3,133,101

Source: health department, PMC

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Potoles seen on roads at Upper Indira nagar on Thursday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

    Potholes galore on new roads, PMC to take action against contractors

    The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to take action against contractors behind roads that were constructed just before the monsoon only to develop craters barely two months into the rainy season. With roads having been built under the main road department and the regional ward office, Additional municipal commissioner, Kunal Khemnar asked that a list be prepared of all such roads that were built before the rainy season only to develop potholes barely two months into the monsoon.

  • People are seen taking pictures near Thergaon Kejudevi temple in Puneon Thursday. With 15 days over in July, Pune has reported 279.3 mm rainfall. (HT PHOTO)

    Pune’s monthly rainfall volume quota already covered as city sees third wettest July in past decade

    With 15 days over in July, Pune has reported 279.3 mm rainfall, the third highest of the month since 2012. According to the India Meteorological Department, the highest monthly rainfall in Pune in the last decade was reported in 2019 at 377 mm. Till July 15, according to the weather department, Pune was expected to receive 73.8 mm rainfall while it received 279.3 mm.

  • Now, beneficiaries can register online for their Covid vaccine dose slot or avail walk-in facility at vaccination centres in U.P. for the booster dose. (file photo)

    Free Covid booster dose for all adults in Uttar Pradesh from Friday

    Uttar Pradesh will start administering free booster doses of Covid vaccine to all adults at government vaccination centres from Friday. The Centre had on Wednesday announced that it will make Covid-19 vaccine booster doses free for all adults at government-run centres from July 15 for 75 days as part of its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. A total of 37,35,194 have also received precaution doses, according to the Cowin portal.

  • The complainant, sub-divisional magistrate (East) Gursimran Singh Dhillon, said the siblings’ fraud came to light after the Punjab and Haryana high court directed the Ludhiana administration to probe the matter while entertaining a petition. (HT FILE)

    Ludhiana | 4 siblings booked for fraud, crime surfaced after 37 years

    Four siblings have been booked after 37 years for formulating a fake land agreement (Vasika) of the government land. The accused, identified as Raj Kumar, Daleep Kumar, Tulsi Muknma and Sudesh Kumar, are residents of Ludhiana. The complainant, sub-divisional magistrate (East) Gursimran Singh Dhillon, said the fraud came to light after the Punjab and Haryana high court directed the administration to probe the matter while entertaining a petition.

  • The employees protesting on Day 9 of strike in Ludhiana. In a video released after the meeting, the minister can be seen assuring the employees’ union that he would visit the protest site outside the MC’s Zone-A office on Friday . (HT PHOTO)

    Ludhiana | Local bodies minister meets employees on chain hunger strike

    With the municipal corporation employees' union— Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee— sitting on a chain hunger strike for the last nine days, seeking regularisation of contractual employees, the local MLAs arranged a meeting between the unions and local bodies' minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar in Chandigarh on Thursday. MLAs Madan lal Bagga, Ashok Prashar Pappi, Gurpreet Gogi, among others\, were also present in the meeting.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out