Pune civil surgeon orders probe into medical officer accused of taking money for fitness certificate

The Pune district civil surgeon on Tuesday constituted a three-member inquiry committee to investigate allegations that a medical officer at Chandoli rural hospital in Khed taluka accepted money to issue a medical fitness certificate. The committee has been directed to investigate the matter and submit a report with its findings and a clear assessment to the office of the district civil surgeon at the earliest. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The inquiry has been launched following a video circulating on social media showing exchange of money for issuing a medical fitness certificate. The committee has been directed to investigate the matter and submit a report with its findings and a clear assessment to the office of the district civil surgeon at the earliest.

The inquiry committee comprises Dr Gajanan Gunjkar, medical superintendent at Narayangaon rural hospital; Dr Atul Nagare, medical superintendent at Shirur rural hospital in Shirur taluka; and Sushant Khade, office superintendent at the district hospital in Aundh, Pune.

According to officials, the video surfaced on social media last week following which, a show-cause notice has been issued to Dr Rahul Tayade, medical officer at Chandoli rural hospital and trauma care centre, seeking an explanation within 48 hours regarding the allegations.

According to the notice, Tayade was on duty as the chief medical officer (CMO) on October 23 when he issued a medical fitness certificate to Rohidas Bhagwan Gadge, 38. The notice states that Tayade accepted money from the applicant and that information about a sting operation has been received.

“The notice also seeks an explanation for the medical examination conducted before the certificate was issued and the related medical records. Tayade has been asked to submit a written response within 48 hours of receiving the notice. Failure to respond within the stipulated period, or an unsatisfactory reply, could lead to further administrative and disciplinary action under applicable rules,” read the notice, a copy of which has been seen by Hindustan Times.

Dr Ambadas Deomane, Pune district civil surgeon, told this newspaper, “The allegations are yet to be established. The video appears to show money being accepted, but we do not yet know the purpose of the payment, the exact amount involved, whether the money was paid in instalments, or how many people may have made such payments. We also need to establish whether the applicant underwent a medical examination before the fitness certificate was issued or whether it was issued without a proper health assessment. The inquiry will examine how long this may have been happening, how many people may have paid money, and the circumstances surrounding the case before further action is decided.”