Rain deficit in Pune comes down to 14%, from 28%, in four days

The recent spell has significantly reduced rainfall deficiency in the Pune district, but it is yet to cover the overall deficit, said officials. As a result, the district experienced ‘normal’ rainfall for the first time this monsoon season. According to data, the rainfall deficit has decreased to 14 per cent in the past four days. Pune is also experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall in the ghat areas. This helped in reducing the rainfall deficit in the district. (HT FILE PHOTO)

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, on July 18 the rainfall deficit was 28 per cent.

The district will continue to experience good rainfall for the next three days, said officials.

The monsoon has been vigorously active in Maharashtra since the beginning of July and many areas are receiving isolated heavy rainfall. Pune is also experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall in the ghat areas. This helped in reducing the rainfall deficit in the district.

However, in the city area, the deficit is higher. As per the IMD data, Shivajinagar received 163.4 mm of rainfall between June 1 and July 21. The normal rainfall for this period is 272 mm and the area is experiencing a 40 per cent deficit.

“We are expecting the situation will slightly improve in the coming days,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather and forecasting division, IMD, Pune.

In Maharashtra, the rainfall activity has improved significantly as the monsoon is active in most of the parts.

As of July 22, the entire state is experiencing normal rainfall with a 2 per cent deficit.

Similarly, three out of four met- subdivisions are experiencing normal category rainfall, while the Konkan and Goa subdivisions are experiencing ‘excess’ category rainfall.

The fear of less rainfall in Maharashtra due to El Nino impact has been washed away as the state is experiencing a reduction in rainfall deficit.

“The El Nino impact has not been that much and although the three subdivisions are experiencing a deficit to some extent, the situation will soon be improved with the ongoing rainfall activity,” said Kashyapi.

Meanwhile, Pune experienced widespread ‘light’ rainfall on Saturday throughout the day.

As per the IMD data, Shivajinagar recorded 3.6 mm of rainfall, while Lohegaon 3.7mm and Chinchwad 3.5mm rainfall till 8:30 pm.

As per the forecast warning issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, Pune will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in ghat areas on July 23 and an orange alert is issued for the same.

Thereafter the rainfall activity will significantly reduce in the district and the centre has issued a yellow alert for moderate isolated rainfall in Pune between July 24 and July 26.

