Pune district reports 563 fresh Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths in 24 hours

Pune district on Thursday reported a total of 563 fresh cases of Covid-19 infection with 11 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 1,95,038 Covid-19 cases and 4,448 deaths till Thursday. The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported 95,347 cases so far and a total of 1,295 deaths due to Covid-19 infection.

Pune rural has reported 90,246 total cases so far and 2,105 deaths due to Covid.

In the Pune district, there are a total of 3,80,631 lakh Covid cases. Of this, 3,57,145 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 7,848 deaths in the district. At present, there are 15,601 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 3,309 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 18,77,588 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 94.75%.

Across Maharashtra, 3,576 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 70 Covid-19 deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.54%.

The state health department stated that of 1,36,23,298 laboratory samples, 19,81,623 have tested positive for Covid-19 till Thursday, which is 14.55% patients.

Currently 1,96,829 people are in home quarantine and 2,403 people are in institutional quarantine.