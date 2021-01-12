Pune district sees 496 fresh Covid-19 cases, 0 deaths in 24 hours

Pune district on Tuesday reported a total of 496 new cases of Covid-19 with no deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 1,94,443 Covid-19 cases and 4,439 deaths till Tuesday. The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported 94,069 cases so far and a total of 1,291 deaths due to Covid-19 infection.

Pune rural has reported 89,868 total cases so far and 2,099 deaths due to Covid-19 infecton.

In Pune district, there are a total of 3,79,380 lakh Covid-19 cases. Of this, 3,56,536 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 7,829 deaths due to the coronavirus infection in the district. And at present, there are 14,978 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 3,282 patients were discharged on Tuesday in Maharashtra taking the total to 18,71,270 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 94.77%.

Across Maharashtra, 2,936 new cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed on Tuesday and 50 Covid-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.54%.

The state health department stated that of 1,35,00,734 laboratory samples, 19,74,488 have tested positive for Covid-19 till Tuesday. That is 14.63% patients till Tuesday.

Currently 2,27,876 people are in home quarantine and 2,388 people are in institutional quarantine.