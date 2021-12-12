Pune division: Cleanliness, water, maintenance top complaints of passengers on-board Railway trains

PUNE Passengers on trains in the Pune division have registered the maximum number of complaints while “on board” as regards coach cleanliness, water and maintenance-related issues.

To analyse these complaints and find a permanent solution, the Central Railway (CR), from December 2, 2021, started a dedicated IT cell. The main objective of this cell is to give immediate assistance to passengers on board, resolve issues and monitor overall passenger complaints related the Railway ecosystem.

This cell is called the “Drishti” cell and is located on the Ghorpadi Locoshed premises.

Complaints from the Pune railway division are monitored and analysed here.

Soon, all ‘on-board’ complaints under the Central Railway, which consists of Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Nagpur and Bhusawal, will be monitored here.

“Till now there was no system of tracking, keeping records and analysis of passenger complaints which are lodged while they travel. We were only doing complaint-resolution work after it was lodged, but now through this IT cell all each and every complaint lodged by the passenger is categorised. So there are various categories of complaints, what type of complaint, then in which specific train it is lodged, whether it is solved or not, everything is monitored by us. Our main aim is to analyse these complaints and try to make necessary measures so that the number of complaints reduce,” said VijaySinh Dadas, senior divisional mechanical engineer (Carriage and Wagons), Central Railway.

“For example if we get a repeated complaint from passengers traveling on the Pune to Kolkata train about 2AC coach maintenance, then we know that this coach has maintenance-related issues and needs to be solved permanently. Same with on-board cleanliness contract teams. Each train of 18 coaches has six workers and one supervisor for the journey. If we get repeated complaints about a contractor’s team, then immediately they are been terminated. This has made our work efficient, giving good results and passengers are satisfied as their complaint is resolved immediately,” added Dadas.

As per the data shared by the IT cell, from January to November 2021, the maximum complaints lodged in Pune division are about coach cleaning, with 765 complaints, followed by 377 complaints about water issues and 139 complaints of coach maintenance.

There are five staffers working here at the IT cell in three shifts round the clock. On an average daily five to seven complaints are lodged.

Complaints are lodged through different platforms, on the railway toll-free number 139, on the Twitter handle of the railways and through the official website www.railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in