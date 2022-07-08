Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune doctor booked for allegedly raping teen
Pune doctor booked for allegedly raping teen

The Pune police on Thursday booked a doctor for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl at his clinic in Kothrud, said officials
The Pune police on Thursday booked a doctor for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl at his clinic in Kothrud, said officials.
The Pune police on Thursday booked a doctor for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl at his clinic in Kothrud, said officials. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Updated on Jul 08, 2022 12:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Pune police on Thursday booked a doctor for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl at his clinic in Kothrud, said officials.

The 45-year-old accused is a resident of Aundh.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, the doctor has a clinic at Paud road in Kothrud. The incident took place between November 2019 and December 2020. She visited the clinic for the treatment of a spinal disease. Despite knowing that the girl was a minor at the time, the doctor took advantage of her age and had physical relations with her in the name of treatment.

The accused had reportedly taken nude pictures of the girl and threatened to make the photos viral on social media if she spoke about the incident. The teen registered a complaint on Thursday, said police officials.

A case has been registered against the doctor at Kothrud police station and police are investigating the case further.

