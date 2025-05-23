Pune dowry death case: 3 police teams formed, more if needed, to track accused, says Ajit Pawar

Amid mounting outrage over Vaishnavi Hagawane’s alleged death by suicide over dowry harassment, Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that three police teams has been formed to track the key accused, and more would be deployed if necessary. Vaishnavi, 26, was the daughter-in-law of NCP Mulshi unit head Rajendra Hagawane. Strict action has been instructed. I’ve spoken to her father and assured full support, Ajit Pawar said at a party event in Baramati. (HT FILE)

While Vaishnavi’s husband Shashank Hagawane, mother-in-law Lata, and sister-in-law Karishma are in the police net on charges of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide, Rajendra and elder brother-in-law Sushil are on the run.

Pawar, who was present at Vaishnavi’s wedding last year, said he had immediately contacted senior police officials after learning of the case.

“Strict action has been instructed. I’ve spoken to her father and assured full support,” he said at a party event in Baramati.

Referring to a photo of him handing over the keys of an SUV to the couple at the wedding function — now widely shared on social media — Pawar said he had asked the bride’s father at the time whether the gift was voluntary or under pressure. “You invite me to weddings, and I try to attend. But if a party worker’s son mistreats his wife later, how am I responsible? Did Ajit Pawar tell him to do that?” he said.

The NCP has expelled Rajendra and his son Sushil from the party.

Vaishnavi allegedly ended her life on May 16 by hanging herself at her in-laws’ home in Bavdhan, near Pune. Her family said she had been repeatedly harassed and pressured over dowry demands.

Suraj Chavan, president, Maharashtra NCP youth wing, said Vaishnavi’s death is “a blot on humanity” and the party stands with her family in demanding justice.

Speaking to reporters, Vaishnavi’s maternal uncle Uttam Bahirat said it had been a love marriage that her parents initially opposed. “Within six months, she began facing physical and mental abuse. She told me she regretted her decision,” he said.