Amid delayed monsoon, PMC to continue once-a-week water cut till June end

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 18, 2023 12:16 AM IST

If there is no arrival of monsoon by the end of the month, the civic body will take a call on whether to impose more water cuts, said officials

With a delay in the arrival of monsoon and depleting water levels in the dams supplying water to the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to keep the existing arrangement of one day water cut in a week till June end.

The arrival of monsoon is delayed by over 10 days and there have not been sufficient pre-monsoon showers in and around the city. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “At present, the civic body will continue with once-a-week water cut till June end. We will review the situation in June end. While reviewing, the PMC will check water availability in dams and rainfall situation, only then a decision to impose more water cuts or maintain the same situation as it is for next few weeks will be taken.

The arrival of monsoon is delayed by over 10 days and there have not been sufficient pre-monsoon showers in and around the city.

