Pune fire brigade got 32 calls during Ganesh festival

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Sep 28, 2023 06:50 AM IST

The annual festival, celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm, also brings with it an increased risk of fire incidents, said officials

PUNE The Pune fire brigade officials were on their toes during the ongoing Ganesh festival, as they received at least 32 fire calls from across the city.

As per data shared by the fire brigade department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), from September 19 to September 27, the department received 32 calls. (HT PHOTO)
As per data shared by the fire brigade department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), from September 19 to September 27, the department received 32 calls. (HT PHOTO)

The annual festival, celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm, also brings with it an increased risk of fire incidents, said officials.

As per data shared by the fire brigade department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), from September 19 to September 27, the department received 32 calls.

The calls covered a range of incidents, including small fires caused by electrical short circuits, fireworks-related mishaps, and incidents involving oil lamps and candles.

The data further states that 12 calls were related to fire at houses/shops/restaurants, three calls were related to vehicle fires, 14 calls were related to short circuits and 3 calls were related to garbage fires.

The Pune fire brigade had strategically stationed teams at key locations to respond swiftly to any emergencies.

The officials said, they have been actively conducting public awareness campaigns leading up to the festival, emphasizing the safe use of fire-related items and the importance of fire safety measures at homes, pandals (temporary worship setups), and public gatherings.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
Thursday, September 28, 2023
