Pune labour commissioner orders IT company to pay maternity leave benefits

In a landmark ruling, the labour commissioner Pune has directed a Baner-based information technology (IT) company to pay maternity leave benefits to one of its HR managers. The decision came after the HR manager approached a labour court, alleging that the company had unjustly removed her from her position to avoid providing her maternity leave benefits.

The case has garnered attention for its implications on maternity rights in the workplace. HR manager, Krutakshi Jain, filed a complaint against her employer, accusing the latter of discriminatory practices.

Jain claimed that the company terminated her employment on February 24, 2023, shortly after she informed it of her pregnancy, a move she believed was aimed at circumventing the company’s obligation to provide maternity leave benefits.

According to the complainant, she informed the company on February 14, 2023 about her pregnancy status but instead of providing her maternity benefits, the company terminated her services on February 24, 2023. When the complainant asked the reason behind the termination, the company did not give any reason.

The labour commissioner, upon reviewing the case, found merit in the HR manager’s allegations and ruled in her favour. The directive not only orders the IT company to provide maternity benefits (monetary) to Jain but also pay a medical bonus to her within seven days.

The ruling underscores the importance of upholding maternity rights in the workplace, and sends out a strong message against any attempts to deny such benefits to expecting mothers. It also serves as a reminder to employers regarding their legal obligations towards pregnant employees and the consequences of failing to adhere to these obligations.

The decision has been welcomed by the Forum for Information Technology Employees (FITE) that advocates the rights of IT employees.

Pavanjeet Mane, president, FITE, said, “This is much needed. Many companies think that by removing female employees during their pregnancy, they can deny maternity benefits. But in such cases, we have the option to approach the labour commissioner to get justice.’’

Mane said the landmark case would help raise the morale of female employees facing such issues. The said employees can approach FITE in such cases..