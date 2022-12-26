Pune: Man assaulted over suspicion of love affair

Pune police on Friday arrested a person who allegedly assaulted a 32-year-old man over suspicion of a love affair with his wife, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Kaniphnath Kolar, a resident of Sangamwadi, and he was arrested from his house, cops informed.

In this case, Parimal Borde, an auto-rickshaw driver has filed a complaint. As per the FIR, the complainant was on his way home around 8 pm on Friday, when the accused approached him and beat him up.

Later, the accused attacked the victim with a sickle on his head and hands.

Kolar suspected Borde to have an affair with his wife. To settle the score, the accused attacked the victim.

“Accused’s wife left him over his alcohol addiction,” said Vishal Patil, police Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) at Yerwada police station.

“The accused, on the other hand, blamed the victim. Later, the accused suspected that they were having a love affair. He attacked the victim based on these assumptions. The victim suffered serious injuries in this attack and was taken to the hospital for treatment,” Patil added.

A case has been registered at Yerwada police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and other relevant sections. PSI Patil is investigating the case further.