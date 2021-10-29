Pune Metro will launch in December: Vanaz to Garware College

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation will begin commercial operations of the Pune Metro operation from December this year, Maha-Metro announced at a press conference on Friday.

The exact date, however, was not announced.

Pune Metro will run on priority sections, Tukaram nagar to Phugewadi in Pimpri-Chinchwad and from Vanaz to Garware College in Pune.

Vinodkumar Agrawal, director operations and systems, Maha-Metro, said, “Metro’s operations on priority sections will start by December and we got all necessary permissions for it. The stations’ work has been 60 per cent complete and the railway work on these routes is hundred per cent complete. “

Maha-Metro officials said that it tickets would be between Rs10 and ₹60, but this has not yet been finalised.

Metro officials said that the push is to attract commuters and to establish last-mile connectivity.

With civic elections scheduled early next year, the December launch of the Metro seems apt.

The BJP has already announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be invited to inaugurate the Pune Metro.