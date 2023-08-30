News / Cities / Pune News / Eco-friendly Ganesh idol making workshop organised for kids

Eco-friendly Ganesh idol making workshop organised for kids

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 30, 2023 12:47 AM IST

An eco-friendly idol making workshop was organised to encourage children to sculpt their own Ganpati Bappa idol

PUNE Ahead of the Ganesh festival, With Love NGO, in association with Raasta Cafe, Pune, organised eco-friendly idol making workshop on August 26 to encourage children to sculpt their own Ganpati Bappa idol made with ‘shadu mati’ (clay).

An eco-friendly idol making workshop was organised to encourage children to sculpt their own Ganpati Bappa idol. (HT)
Shadu clay idols dissolve faster than those made of regular clay. It is environment-friendly and has a low carbon footprint. At the time of immersion, it can be immersed in a bucket of water at home wherein it returns into its clay form and can be reused for sculpting.

“The kids learnt how to sculpt their own eco-friendly Ganesh idol during the workshop,” said Dimple Somji, member of With Love NGO.

Wednesday, August 30, 2023
