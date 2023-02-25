Pune police bust gang of vehicle lifters

PUNE: The Pune police claim to have busted a gang of vehicle lifters involved in stealing two-wheelers with the arrest of two persons on Friday. Pune police claim to have busted a gang of vehicle lifters involved in stealing two-wheelers with the arrest of two persons on Friday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused have been identified as Vicky Gaikwad (26) and a 22-year-old accomplice. Cops have recovered four stolen motorcycles and a moped from their possession.

On February 10, the Vishrambaug police received a complaint of vehicle theft, in which a tourist had parked his motorcycle near Shaniwar Wada and went to explore the monument.

When he returned, his motorcycle was missing from the spot.

Upon receiving the complaint, local police activated their network in the area and learned that a suspicious couple is roaming around Shaniwar Wada.

Acting on that intel, a police team went and apprehended the duo in the Shaniwar Wada area.

During interrogation, it was discovered that they had stolen five motorcycles from the neighbourhood and were keeping stolen motorcycles at their native place Phaltan in the Satara district. Later, police recovered five motorcycles from their hometown.

Lately, bike theft incidents have gone up dramatically in Pune and the surrounding areas, raising questions about the law and order situation. CCTV cameras have been installed in numerous locations to curb untoward incidents.

However, most miscreants commit crimes in a disguised manner, giving police surveillance a miss.

According to police, both accused are known criminals, with five motorcycle theft cases filed against them at the Vishrambaug police station.