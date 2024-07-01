Pune Police lodge four FIRs under BNS law 

The Pune Police lodged four FIRs -the first related to a grievous hurt injury, a chain snatching related FIR in Hadapsar, a case involving an auto driver in Yerawada and an accident-related case a Kondhwa police station on the first day of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita coming into force on Monday. According to the crime branch, besides four FIRs, 27 non-cognisable offences during the day. Three new criminal laws came into effect on Monday as part of doing away with the British-era Indian Penal Code by enacting far-reaching changes in India’s criminal justice system. Add CP (Crime) Shailesh Balkawade said, “A total of four cognisable and 22 non-cognisable (NC) cases were registered in Pune on Monday at four police stations.” (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act

The police lodged a case against Siddhartha Patole, Shiddhesh Bhosale and their associates under BNS 2023 section under sections 118 (2) ( voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352(5) (criminal intimidation) after Akshay Tupe, a resident of Warje Malwadi lodged a complaint against them stating that he was attacked on his head with a hard weapon by the accused who was drunk at the time of the incident. He was later attacked with a cement block and brutally beaten by the accused who later fled from the spot.

The Hadapsar FIR was lodged under BNS 304 (2) where an incident of chain snatching took place by an unidentified person who snatched a gold chain of a senior citizen in the Sadesatra Nali area. Shamadevi Sharma (73) lodged an FIR in this regard stating that she along with her husband were on their way to fetch milk when two unidentified masked motorcycle riders carried out chain snatching in front of Sai Sankalp Society and fled away. According to the police, a chain worth ₹60,000 was snatched and the vehicle number has been identified.

Add CP (Crime) Shailesh Balkawade said, “A total of four cognisable and 22 non-cognisable (NC) cases were registered in Pune on Monday at four police stations.”