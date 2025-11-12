Search
Wed, Nov 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Pune polls: NCP (SP) rules out alliance with Ajit Pawar faction

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 12, 2025 07:38 am IST

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) holds review meeting, directs aspirants to promptly collect and submit their forms at the party office

Pune: Shortly after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) election reservation draw on Tuesday, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) held a review meeting, directing aspirants to promptly collect and submit their forms at the party office.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) holds review meeting, directs aspirants to promptly collect and submit their forms at the party office. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) holds review meeting, directs aspirants to promptly collect and submit their forms at the party office. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

NCP (SP) city president Prashant Jagtap stated, “We will not form any alliance with Mahayuti parties. We remain with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and will contest the civic elections as part of the MVA.”

He added that the party has begun the internal process of shortlisting candidates. “Interested aspirants have been asked to collect forms from the city office and submit them at the earliest,” Jagtap said.

According to party sources, the NCP (Sharad Pawar) is preparing to contest all 165 PMC wards. A senior leader said, “If there is no seat-sharing arrangement within the MVA, we are ready to contest all wards independently.”

During the meeting, several members raised questions about a possible alliance with the rival NCP led by Ajit Pawar. Senior leaders, however, ruled out any understanding in Pune city, citing past electoral rivalries between the two factions, including contests between MLA Chetan Tupe and Jagtap in Hadapsar, Bapu Pathare and Sunil Tingre in Vadgaon Sheri, and similar situations in Khadakwasla, as reasons against a local alliance.

A senior office-bearer noted, “The equations in Pune make an alliance with the Ajit Pawar faction unfeasible,” adding that the NCP (Sharad Pawar) will instead focus on strengthening its organisational base across all city wards.

News / Cities / Pune / Pune polls: NCP (SP) rules out alliance with Ajit Pawar faction
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) has confirmed its decision to contest all 165 Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) wards independently, rejecting any alliance with Mahayuti parties or rival factions led by Ajit Pawar. City president Prashant Jagtap emphasized the need for aspirants to submit their forms promptly while the party strengthens its organizational base.