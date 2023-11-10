Pune receives heavy rains with thunder, lightning activities

Moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea as well as the formation of Colonimubus (CB) clouds brought heavy rainfall to Pune on Friday. The city also witnessed thunderstorms along with lightning activities. The southern and western areas of the city were more affected due to this rainfall. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shivajinagar recorded 27.5 mm rainfall till 8:30 in the evening. Some experts also indicated that the Bibvewadi in Pune received over 80 mm of rainfall within an hour on Friday evening. However, this data was not confirmed by officials from IMD. Vehicles wade through waterlogged road in Sadashiv Peth. (HT PHOTO)

Currently, there is moisture incurring from eastern and southeasterly winds. Due to this moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, cloud cover has been forming over various areas in the state including Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Pune, and Mumbai, said Anupam Kashyapi, head of Weather and Forecasting Division, IMD, Pune.

The city witnessed fairly clear skies in the morning, however, from afternoon onwards, cloud cover started forming over the city. A CB cloud formed around 4 pm and the wind speed at that time was 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. The clouds approached the city from the southern side, resulting in more rainfall in the southern as well as western part of the city, said Kashyapi.

Areas like Katraj, Balajinagar, Kothrud, Sinhagad Road area, Satara Road area, Lohegaon, Hadapsar, Pashan, Baner, Aundh, and Pimpri - Chinchwad received intense spells of rain between 4 and 5 pm. While the central part of the city received light rainfall, later in the evening.

Vineet Kumar, a former scientist from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in his tweet mentioned that Bibvewadi in the Satara Road area received 82 mm of rainfall. However, there was no confirmation of the same by IMD officials.

Speaking about the same Kashyapi said, “The cloud strength was not enough to get this much rain in Pune, and it is not possible for Bibvewadi or any other areas in Pune to receive heavy rainfall ranging to 80 mm.”

Speaking about the further rainfall possibilities, Kashyapi said, “The rainfall activities are expected to reduce from November 10 and there is very little chance of light to very light rainfall on November 11. On the day of Lakshmi Poojan, there is no chance of rainfall.

Night temperature to fall

With the reduction in rainfall activities in the state, the night temperature is likely to fall from November 11 onwards both in Pune as well as in the state. Initially, the temperature is expected to fall by one or two degrees, and gradually more reduction is expected in the upcoming days, said officials from IMD. On Friday, Shivajinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was logged at 20.7 degrees Celsius. Currently, the minimum temperature in the city is above the normal level by 5 degrees Celsius.

