Pune records 58 cadaver organ donations in 2023

Pune records 58 cadaver organ donations in 2023

ByVicky Pathare
Jan 08, 2024 10:12 PM IST

As per the officials in 2023, as many as 148 cadaver organ donations were done in the state which includes—58 by ZTCC Pune, followed by ZTCC Mumbai with 49 organ donations, 35 by ZTCC Nagpur and 6 by ZTCC Aurangabad

With 58 cadaver donations in 2023, Pune has emerged as one of the top cities in the state for organ donation.

A cadaveric donation takes place when the family of a patient, who has been declared brain dead, agrees to donate his or her vital organs like heart, kidney, liver, lungs and pancreas. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC), Pune, last year witnessed a 26 per cent increase surpassing Mumbai, to perform the highest number of organ donations in the state.

A cadaveric donation takes place when the family of a patient, who has been declared brain dead, agrees to donate his or her vital organs like heart, kidney, liver, lungs and pancreas.

As per the officials in 2023, as many as 148 cadaver organ donations were done in the state which includes—58 by ZTCC Pune, followed by ZTCC Mumbai with 49 organ donations, 35 by ZTCC Nagpur and 6 by ZTCC Aurangabad. In 2022, 118 organs were transplanted from a pool of 46 donors in Pune.

Aarti Gokhale, transplant coordinator of ZTCC, Pune, said, that this year the performance of the team was good and we are happier as the utility of organ utilisation has also been optimum.

“More importantly in 2023, as many as 11 lung transplants were performed in Pune. It has over 63 organ transplant centres in Pune which have helped to boost the organ donation programme. It’s teamwork that has yielded the results,” she said.

This year the ZTCC Pune back to back has performed three organ donations. The third organ donation was performed on January 7 at Sassoon General Hospital and BJ Medical College.

The organ transplants were performed on three paediatric patients. The organs were donated by the family of an 11-year-old boy, a resident of Satara.

The parents of the deceased donor work as farm labourers and the boy met with an accident and were initially admitted to Satara Civil Hospital.

As Satara Civil Hospital is not a registered centre for organ donation the patient was shifted to Sassoon. He was later declared brain dead and his parents gave consent for organ donation.

The ZTCC Pune distributed organs as per organ allocation guidelines. Both kidneys, one each were given to Command Hospital and Symbiosis Hospital.

The heart was given to Dr DY Patil Medical College and Hospital. All three recipients are in stable condition and recovering, said officials.

