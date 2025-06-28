Pune rly div cracks down on unsafe travel; announces Ashadhi special trains

Pune: In the wake of the tragic June 9 incident in Mumbai, where multiple passengers reportedly lost their lives while travelling on train footboards, the Pune division of Central Railway has launched a major crackdown on unsafe train travel. The division on Friday also announced additional Ashadhi special train services in line with the annual Wari pilgrimage to Pandharpur. Central Railway Pune division has launched major crackdown on unsafe train travel and announced additional Ashadhi special train services in line with annual Wari pilgrimage to Pandharpur. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Between June 11 and June 25, railway authorities apprehended 105 passengers for violations under Section 156 of the Indian Railways Act, 1989, which prohibits travel on footboards, steps, roofs, or engines of moving trains.

Reaffirming its ‘unwavering commitment to passenger safety,’ the Pune division issued a statement warning that similar enforcement drives will be conducted regularly.

Moreover, Central Railway announced additional train services for the upcoming Ashadhi Wari in Pandharpur from July 1 to July 10. To handle the expected surge in pilgrims, three one-way Ashadi special trains will run between Pune–Miraj (Train No. 01413), Miraj–Nagpur (Train No. 01213) and Miraj–Latur (Train No. 01409).

“With these additions, Central Railway will operate a total of 83 Ashadi Special trains,” said Hemantkumar Behera, spokesperson for the Pune railway division.