Pune standing committee rejects 11 per cent hike in property tax
The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday rejected the 11 per cent hike in property tax.
Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne, said, “Standing committee called a special meeting to discuss the hike in property tax. All party members opposed it. We denied the tax hike and instructed the municipal administration to recover maximum dues instead of proposing a tax hike.”
While presenting the municipal budget Vikram Kumar proposed an 11 per cent hike in property tax and considering this tax hike, the commissioner proposed a Rs7,650 crore budget.
As the commissioner proposed a tax hike, the Nationalist Congress Party, Congress and Shiv Sena officially opposed the tax hike.
The commissioner said, “By proposing a 11 per cent tax hike, the civic body was expecting to get additional ₹130 crore as revenue.”
PMC is expecting more revenue from property tax in 2021-22 as the 23 new villages have been merged within the municipal limits.
As the municipal elections are slated towards the end of 2021, no political party wants to take a risk to upset the common public and denied the tax hike.
