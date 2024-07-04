 Pune to get dedicated cancer hospital: Hasan Mushrif - Hindustan Times
Pune to get dedicated cancer hospital: Hasan Mushrif

ByVicky Pathare 
Jul 05, 2024 05:02 AM IST

The process regarding the construction of a cancer hospital on the premises of Sassoon General Hospital is in the final stage

Pune will get a dedicated cancer hospital near Sassoon General Hospital, Hasan Mushrif, the minister of Medical Education said on Thursday. Mushrif said this in response to a question raised by the assembly members. 

Minister Mushrif said bariatric surgeons have been made available at Sassoon Hospital.  (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Minister Mushrif said bariatric surgeons have been made available at Sassoon Hospital.  (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The SGH in Pune city is known to provide quality healthcare to the needy. The process regarding the construction of a cancer hospital on the premises of SGH is in the final stage.  

“There is a space in front of this hospital and an independent government cancer hospital will be established in the same place. A positive decision regarding getting this place for the hospital will be taken,” said, Mushrif. 

Member of Assembly, Bhimrao Tapkir raised the question about the Sassoon Hospital. Opposition leaders Vijay Wadettiwar, Jayant Patil, Yashomati Thakur, Anil Deshmukh, Vishwajit Kadam, Ravindra Dhangekar, Ashok Pawar, Madhuri Misal participated in the discussion of this question.  

Minister Mushrif said bariatric surgeons have been made available at Sassoon Hospital. 

“The number of doctors for treating newborns is adequate at the hospital and the number of beds in the intensive care unit will be increased. An inspection of the hospital will be organized after conducting a meeting with the public representatives of Pune city regarding the facilities and current situation in Sassoon. The process of filling up the vacant posts in medical colleges and hospitals is being done through MPSC,” said the minister.  

He informed the authority to purchase medicines has been given to the dean.   

“If there is a shortage of medicines complaints should be made immediately. Strict action has been taken against the accused for alleged involvement in crime at SGH. Liver treatment is available in Mumbai and the facility will be made available in the government hospital of Pune,” the minister said.  

News / Cities / Pune / Pune to get dedicated cancer hospital: Hasan Mushrif
