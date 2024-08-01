Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.75 °C, check weather forecast for August 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 2, 2024 23.05 °C Light rain August 3, 2024 22.55 °C Light rain August 4, 2024 22.9 °C Light rain August 5, 2024 22.58 °C Light rain August 6, 2024 27.32 °C Light rain August 7, 2024 27.39 °C Light rain August 8, 2024 23.03 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.79 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 27.8 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.67 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.16 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.07 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.26 °C Moderate rain Delhi 31.12 °C Heavy intensity rain

The temperature in Pune today, on August 1, 2024, is 23.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.75 °C and 24.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 91% and the wind speed is 91 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 07:09 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 2, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.37 °C and 24.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 92%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 15.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 1, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.