Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.47 °C, check weather forecast for August 15, 2024
Aug 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on August 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on August 15, 2024, is 27.9 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.47 °C and 31.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 07:01 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, August 16, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.63 °C and 29.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 52.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 15, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 16, 2024
|28.98 °C
|Light rain
|August 17, 2024
|29.09 °C
|Light rain
|August 18, 2024
|24.34 °C
|Light rain
|August 19, 2024
|27.98 °C
|Light rain
|August 20, 2024
|28.27 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 21, 2024
|28.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 22, 2024
|30.37 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.17 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Kolkata
|31.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.47 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.76 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|29.59 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.32 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|33.87 °C
|Scattered clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
