Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.56 °C, check weather forecast for August 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 23, 2024 25.93 °C Heavy intensity rain August 24, 2024 27.79 °C Heavy intensity rain August 25, 2024 24.56 °C Heavy intensity rain August 26, 2024 25.05 °C Light rain August 27, 2024 23.31 °C Light rain August 28, 2024 24.41 °C Light rain August 29, 2024 24.64 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.55 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.43 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.37 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.91 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.15 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.75 °C Moderate rain Delhi 36.07 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Pune today, on August 22, 2024, is 28.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.56 °C and 29.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 06:57 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 23, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.5 °C and 27.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 82%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Pune today stands at 171.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.