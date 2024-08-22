Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.56 °C, check weather forecast for August 22, 2024
Aug 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on August 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on August 22, 2024, is 28.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.56 °C and 29.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 06:57 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, August 23, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.5 °C and 27.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 82%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 171.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 22, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Friday, August 23, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.5 °C and 27.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 82%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 171.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 23, 2024
|25.93 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 24, 2024
|27.79 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 25, 2024
|24.56 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 26, 2024
|25.05 °C
|Light rain
|August 27, 2024
|23.31 °C
|Light rain
|August 28, 2024
|24.41 °C
|Light rain
|August 29, 2024
|24.64 °C
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on August 22, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.37 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.91 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|28.15 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|36.07 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy