Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.68 °C, check weather forecast for December 29, 2024
Dec 29, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on December 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on December 29, 2024, is 26.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.68 °C and 30.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, December 30, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.48 °C and 30.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 30, 2024
|26.20
|Sky is clear
|December 31, 2024
|27.95
|Sky is clear
|January 1, 2025
|28.05
|Scattered clouds
|January 2, 2025
|28.10
|Scattered clouds
|January 3, 2025
|27.74
|Sky is clear
|January 4, 2025
|26.64
|Overcast clouds
|January 5, 2025
|27.51
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on December 29, 2024
