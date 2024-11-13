Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.32 °C, check weather forecast for November 13, 2024
Nov 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on November 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on November 13, 2024, is 27.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.32 °C and 30.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 05:57 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 14, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.93 °C and 30.73 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 170.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 13, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 14, 2024
|28.42 °C
|Overcast clouds
|November 15, 2024
|26.83 °C
|Light rain
|November 16, 2024
|29.74 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 17, 2024
|29.02 °C
|Light rain
|November 18, 2024
|28.32 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 19, 2024
|27.53 °C
|Scattered clouds
|November 20, 2024
|27.45 °C
|Broken clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
