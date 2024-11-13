Menu Explore
Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.32 °C, check weather forecast for November 13, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on November 13, 2024 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on November 13, 2024, is 27.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.32 °C and 30.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 05:57 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 14, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.93 °C and 30.73 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 170.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
November 14, 2024 28.42 °C Overcast clouds
November 15, 2024 26.83 °C Light rain
November 16, 2024 29.74 °C Broken clouds
November 17, 2024 29.02 °C Light rain
November 18, 2024 28.32 °C Sky is clear
November 19, 2024 27.53 °C Scattered clouds
November 20, 2024 27.45 °C Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on November 13, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.67 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata 28.23 °C Sky is clear
Chennai 24.8 °C Heavy intensity rain
Bengaluru 26.21 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.35 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad 31.71 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 28.58 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Pune weather update on November 13, 2024
