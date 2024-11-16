Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.26 °C, check weather forecast for November 16, 2024
Nov 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on November 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on November 16, 2024, is 29.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.26 °C and 30.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 05:57 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 17, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.56 °C and 31.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 193.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 16, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 17, 2024
|29.25 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 18, 2024
|28.6 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 19, 2024
|27.57 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 20, 2024
|27.28 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 21, 2024
|26.98 °C
|Few clouds
|November 22, 2024
|26.81 °C
|Scattered clouds
|November 23, 2024
|26.48 °C
|Overcast clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
