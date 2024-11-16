Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.26 °C, check weather forecast for November 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 17, 2024 29.25 °C Broken clouds November 18, 2024 28.6 °C Sky is clear November 19, 2024 27.57 °C Sky is clear November 20, 2024 27.28 °C Sky is clear November 21, 2024 26.98 °C Few clouds November 22, 2024 26.81 °C Scattered clouds November 23, 2024 26.48 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.43 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 26.17 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.83 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.86 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.82 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.53 °C Sky is clear Delhi 27.46 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Pune today, on November 16, 2024, is 29.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.26 °C and 30.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 05:57 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 17, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.56 °C and 31.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Pune today stands at 193.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.