Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.54 °C, check weather forecast for September 25, 2024
Sep 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on September 25, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on September 25, 2024, is 23.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.54 °C and 24.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 95% and the wind speed is 95 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 06:28 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 26, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.04 °C and 23.62 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 90%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 57.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 25, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 26, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.04 °C and 23.62 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 90%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 57.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 26, 2024
|23.62 °C
|Light rain
|September 27, 2024
|22.88 °C
|Light rain
|September 28, 2024
|27.15 °C
|Light rain
|September 29, 2024
|28.37 °C
|Light rain
|September 30, 2024
|28.63 °C
|Light rain
|October 1, 2024
|28.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 2, 2024
|28.53 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on September 25, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
See more
SHARE
Copy