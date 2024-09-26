Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.67 °C, check weather forecast for September 26, 2024
Sep 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on September 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on September 26, 2024, is 25.66 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.67 °C and 27.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 82% and the wind speed is 82 km/h. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 06:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, September 27, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.5 °C and 24.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 96%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 25.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 26, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 27, 2024
|23.07 °C
|Light rain
|September 28, 2024
|27.42 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 29, 2024
|28.25 °C
|Light rain
|September 30, 2024
|28.25 °C
|Overcast clouds
|October 1, 2024
|29.25 °C
|Light rain
|October 2, 2024
|29.37 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 3, 2024
|28.5 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
