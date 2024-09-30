Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.1 °C, check weather forecast for September 30, 2024
Sep 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on September 30, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on September 30, 2024, is 27.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.1 °C and 31.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.9 °C and 31.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 101.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 30, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 1, 2024
|29.63 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 2, 2024
|30.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 3, 2024
|27.75 °C
|Light rain
|October 4, 2024
|28.22 °C
|Light rain
|October 5, 2024
|28.1 °C
|Light rain
|October 6, 2024
|27.99 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 7, 2024
|27.12 °C
|Moderate rain
