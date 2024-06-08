Pune witnesses heavy rainfall, waterlogging in several areas

Heavy rainfall was witnessed in Pune city on Saturday evening with some areas receiving more than 65 mm of rainfall in just two hours, officials said. Pune city's Shivajinagar area recorded 101.7 mm of rainfall between 5:30 PM and 8:30 PM, while Baner and Wadgaon Sheri areas experienced 56.8 mm and 61.5 mm of rainfall, respectively. Pune: Commuters wade through a waterlogged road amid rains, in Pune, Saturday(PTI)

"In areas such as Dhanori, Nagar Road, Kothrud, Sinhgad Road, Bhavani Peth and Padmavati, we observed significant waterlogging in low-lying regions and parking basements. Disaster management teams, drainage crews, traffic teams, health workers and the fire department are actively working on the ground to ensure public safety and address waterlogging," said Municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale.

Due to rain, waterlogging and at least 31 incidents of tree fall happened, reported news agency PTI. Waterlogging and tree fall was reported in areas like Kothrud, Balewadi, Baner and Sus.

Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar took stock of the situation and spoke to the municipal commissioner and district collector, officials said.

Authorities have urged residents to cooperate with the administration by reporting waterlogging and inundation through helpline numbers.

Meanwhile, videos of inundated areas in Pune went viral on social media. In the videos, people can be seen having a hard time travelling through high levels of muddy water.

Orange alert for rainfall in Kerala

Heavy rainfall is also being observed in other parts of south India. Southwest monsoon has hit Kerala and the India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued an 'orange alert' for five districts in the state predicting very heavy rains there.

According to the IMD update, the southern district of Pathanamthitta and northern districts of Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod were placed under the orange alert for the day.