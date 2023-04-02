Pune ZP launches e-recognition for school management

The e-recognition system launched by the Pune Zilla Parishad will be a guide for launching an integrated school management system at the state level. Maharashtra school education minister Deepak Kesarkar asserted that while developing such a system, it is necessary to bring all types of facilities together in one location. Pune Zilla Parishad’s e-recognition system was inaugurated by Kesarkar on Friday through video conferencing. The e-recognition system launched by the Pune Zilla Parishad will be a guide for launching an integrated school management system at the state level. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Suraj Mandhare, state education commissioner, Ayush Prasad, CEO of Pune Zilla Parishad, Sharad Gosavi, director of primary education, Mahesh Palkar, Mahendra Ganpule of Principals Association, education officer Sandhya Gaikwad, and several other senior officials attended the event.

“Transparency is very important in the education sector,” Kesarkar said on the occasion.

“This procedure will be carried out online to avoid any errors in granting various school approvals. The system must be properly trained and made more transparent. The authorities should conduct regular reviews of the problems in the common recognition system. It is necessary to have all facilities on a single platform when implementing an integrated school management system to be introduced at the state level. A forward-thinking city like Pune should take the lead in developing such a system,” he added.

Kesarkar stressed that the provision of facilities for students studying under the RTE 25 per cent quota to continue their studies in classes 9 and 10 is being considered.

While education commissioner Mandhare stated, “The education department’s priority is the quality of education and the interests of students. Transparency and fairness are major challenges in the education department. To solve this problem, digitization is required. This also informs citizens and helps to avoid errors. After this process is completed, it will be considered to reduce its stages.”

According to Ayush Prasad, “The Pune district system includes four of the 16 applications included in the system to be prepared at the state level. Thus, self-approval, first approval, reimbursement of a 25% fee under RTE, and application for a new Unified District Information System (UDISE) number can all be completed online. This experience will be beneficial to the state system. This system was put in place in accordance with the state government’s instructions.”

The Zilla Parishad’s new system, submission of proposals for self-recognition, first approval, reimbursement of 25% fee under RTE, and new UDISE number, eliminates the need to visit the Zilla Parishad to enquire about the proceedings.