Pune ZP to introduce online attendance for teachers using geo-fencing tech

In a bid to promote punctuality, reduce absenteeism, and bring transparency and discipline to the education system, the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) is set to roll out a new online attendance system for teachers in its jurisdiction, replacing the earlier plan to implement a biometric attendance system. The administration expects the system will promote punctuality, reduce absenteeism, and bring transparency and discipline to the education system, say officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Under the new approach, teachers will be able to mark their attendance via a mobile application (app) only when they are physically present within the geographic boundaries of their respective schools, determined through geo-fencing technology.

As per the information given by the ZP administration, the new system will use a mobile app that creates a virtual boundary, or geo-fence, around each school using GPS technology. Teachers will be able to mark their attendance only when they are physically present within this designated boundary. The system will automatically record their entry and exit from the area, ensuring accurate, location-based verification of their presence. The system will be implemented in all district schools this month. Earlier, the administration had decided to adopt a biometric attendance system but the same was found to be costly. The geo-fencing method, which uses GPS to define a virtual boundary around the school premises, is considered a more economical and efficient alternative.

Gajanan Patil, chief executive officer, Pune ZP, said, “All schools in the district will use geo-fencing for teacher attendance. The biometric option was proving expensive, so this alternative was chosen. Once implemented, it will allow the administration to track attendance in one place.”

“With this system, teachers must be present at the school location to register attendance. The administration expects the system will promote punctuality, reduce absenteeism, and bring transparency and discipline to the education system. A centralised dashboard at the Zilla Parishad will provide daily attendance records, aiding administrative work and preventing any manual alterations. Since attendance will be location-based, it will ensure accuracy,” Patil said.

Although teachers’ unions were initially opposed to the online attendance system, the administration last week held discussions to address the unions’ concerns. Along with teachers, staff at primary health centres will also be required to use online attendance. The move comes on the back of surprise inspections by education officers in the last two months wherein some schools were found operating with students present but without teachers. In some cases, students were left waiting outside for teachers who arrived late.