Pune’s active Covid count falls below 8k first time in eight months

PUNE Pune district’s active Covid-19 district count fell below 8,000 for the first time on Monday after eight months as the district reported 7,509 active Covid-19 cases on February 17, 2021, as per the state health department. However, Pune continues to account for 28 per cent of the state’s active Covid-19 count which is the highest for any district in the state.

On Monday, the Pune district reported 258 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.15 million out of which 1.12 million have recovered, 19,899 deaths reported and 7,843 are active cases who are currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 150 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 363,525 and the death toll stood at 6,860 as five more deaths were reported on the day.

Pune city reported 79 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 519,694 and the death toll stood at 9,189 as five more deaths were reported on Monday.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 29 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 267,889 and the toll stood at 3,501 as two more deaths were reported.

Pune also saw 54,126 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-Win dashboard on Monday and in total 11,555,449. Out of which 7,590,538 are first doses and 3,964,911 are second doses. A total of 735 sites saw vaccination out of which 553 were government centres and 182 were private centres.