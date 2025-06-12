Pune’s GIPE demands administrator for Servants of India Society

In a major escalation of the ongoing dispute, the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) has formally demanded that the Servants of India Society (SIS), its parent body, be placed under a neutral administrator. GIPE has also urged the police to name SIS president Damodar Sahoo as a co-accused in an ongoing case involving alleged financial irregularities. The University Grants Commission (UGC), which governs GIPE, has reportedly instructed the institute to halt any further financial transfers to SIS and to submit records of all past dealings. (HT FILE PHOTO)

At a press conference on Thursday, GIPE staff members accused Sahoo and ousted secretary Milind Deshmukh of misusing crores of rupees from the institute’s accounts for personal legal expenses, payments to relatives, and irregular staffing. “All this has been done while invoking the name of Gopal Krishna Gokhale, the society’s revered founder,” officials said.

In a statement, GIPE claimed that SIS has been draining the institute of its resources for years without contributing a single rupee to its functioning for over two decades. “Internal documents and letters show that Sahoo and Deshmukh directed GIPE to pay their personal legal bills, salaries of their private staff, and make contractor payments unrelated to the university. Just last week, Sahoo directed GIPE’s bank to freeze staff salary accounts, severely disrupting operations,” the statement said.

GIPE has called for immediate suspension of the SIS leadership and the appointment of a neutral administrator through court intervention. It has also sought a time-bound investigation by the police and the charity commissioner, a full audit of past financial transfers, and steps to prevent further misuse of the institute’s resources.

The University Grants Commission (UGC), which governs GIPE, has reportedly instructed the institute to halt any further financial transfers to SIS and to submit records of all past dealings. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered at Deccan Police Station against Deshmukh under Sections 34, 406, 409, and 420 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), for alleged misuse of over ₹2 crore in institutional and government funds.

“We submitted a letter to the police a couple of days ago, demanding that Sahoo be made co-accused in this financial scam. Both Sahoo and Deshmukh are also accused of attempting to form an illegal advisory committee to interfere in GIPE’s functioning, despite the institute already having a UGC-mandated legal governing body,” said Vishal Gaikwad, GIPE’s officiating deputy registrar.

Joining Gaikwad at the press conference were administrative officer Kedar Tapkir and assistant officer Kedar Kale, who is also officer on special duty to the vice-chancellor. They said several senior SIS members, including vice-president Atmanand Mishra, have submitted affidavits accusing Sahoo and Deshmukh of gross mismanagement. GIPE officials alleged that the duo recently held an “illegal meeting” to induct their sons and grandsons into the society, in what they described as an attempt to create hereditary control over the trust.

“We remained silent out of respect for Gopal Krishna Gokhale’s legacy. But what we are witnessing is nothing short of betrayal. Sahoo and Deshmukh used GIPE’s reputation and resources for personal gain, froze staff salaries, and harassed our vice-chancellor. This is not just mismanagement — it’s a criminal conspiracy,” Gaikwad said.

In response to the allegations, Sahoo said, “I have been working for the society for over 40 years. I had written to Chancellor Sanjeev Sanyal requesting his intervention in resolving this issue to carry forward Gokhale’s legacy. All the allegations against me and SIS are baseless. We are fully cooperating with the police and demand a fair investigation.”