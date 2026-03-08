Pune, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday virtually inaugurated Pune's new flyover, commonly known as the double-decker bridge, which is expected to ease traffic congestion across several parts of the city. Pune's new double-decker flyover opens, promises smoother commute

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, present at the inauguration in Pune, recalled that her late husband and then Deputy CM Ajit Pawar had faced criticism for ordering the demolition of the old bridge. She expressed hope that the new structure would ease traffic woes for the people.

The flyover on Ganeshkhind Road was opened to the public after CM Fadnavis inaugurated it via video conference.

The structure, constructed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority , features a double‑decker design with a road flyover on the first level and a Metro line constructed above.

It is expected to streamline traffic in areas including Baner, Pashan, Shivajinagar and Aundh.

Union minister Murlidhar Mohol and Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar were present during the inauguration.

The deputy CM recalled that Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash in January, had taken a "bold decision" to demolish the old bridge. He consistently took the follow-up of the construction work and even faced criticism multiple times, she noted.

"Ajit Dada always ensured that the citizens of Pune faced the least possible inconvenience. The project has been completed due to Ajit Dada's continuous follow-up. In the recently presented state budget, allocation for infrastructure has been increased by 21 per cent. Let us try to fulfil the dreams that Ajit Dada envisioned for Pune," she said.

The new bridge will help reduce the problem of traffic congestion here, Sunetra Pawar said.

She congratulated Punekars for the new bridge and also extended greetings on International Women's Day being celebrated on Sunday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.