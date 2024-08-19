Railways to run Pune-Jammu Tawi Jhelum Express with LHB coaches

The Central Railways have decided to replace the conventional rake of Pune-Jammu Tawi-Pune Jhelum Express with LHB coaches on permanent basis for better safety and passenger experience. As per the railways, train no. 11077 Pune-Jammu Tawi Jhelum Express with revised composition of LHB coaches will now run from August 25 to November 11. (HT PHOTO)

While train no. 11078 Jammu Tawi-Pune-Jhelum Express with revised composition of LHB coaches will now run Express Jammu Tawi with effect from August 27 to November 21.

Revised LHB composition from Pune and Jammu Tawi will be two AC 2-tier coaches, 5 AC 3 tier coaches, 9 sleeper class coaches, 4 general second class coaches and 1 luggage-cum brake van along with 1 pantry car and 1 generator van with a total of 22 LHB coaches.