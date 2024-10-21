Menu Explore
Ravindra Dhangekar booked in Pune for violation of model code of conduct 

ByNadeem Inamdar
Oct 21, 2024 08:32 AM IST

BJP workers apprehended a tempo carrying Diwali faral packets with pictures of the former legislator late at night on Sunday

The Samarth police have booked former Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar for violation of the model code of conduct after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers apprehended a tempo carrying Diwali faral packets with pictures of the former legislator late at night on Sunday.  

BJP party workers alleged that former MLA Dhangekar was offering faral as an inducement for votes which was a violation of the election code of conduct. (HT FILE PHOTO)
BJP party workers alleged that former MLA Dhangekar was offering faral as an inducement for votes which was a violation of the election code of conduct. (HT FILE PHOTO)

BJP party workers alleged that former MLA Dhangekar was offering faral as an inducement for votes which was a violation of the election code of conduct.

The party gave a written complaint to the police after which they booked him under relevant sections of violation of model code of conduct, police said.  

