Record 72% vaccinated for Covid in one day at 44 sites in Pune
Pune: With the administration allowing walk-in vaccination at sites and an increase in the number of Covid-19 vaccination sites, Pune district has witnessed a drastic jump in the number of beneficiaries being vaccinated in a day.
On Monday, 72% of the targeted beneficiaries were vaccinated, the highest from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area, 99%. At 12 sites of the 44 where the vaccination took place on Monday, more than 100% of the targeted beneficiaries could be vaccinated.
As per the report shared by the district administration, over 72% of the health care workers (HCW), who are the beneficiaries in the nationwide first phase of the vaccination drive.
Since January 16, the Covid-19 vaccination has gone on for six days and during the time the district administration has been able to vaccinate 11,463 which is 10.38% out of the total beneficiaries, 110,434, who have to be vaccinated in the first phase of the nationwide Covid19 vaccination.
PMC lags behind in the vaccination drive as per the district health office report until 25 January. Only one case of minor adverse effect following immunisation (AEFI) was reported on Monday at Sassoon hospital.
As of Monday, 70% of the targeted beneficiaries for the day from rural Pune or 1,466 of the 2,100 were vaccinated at 21 sites, 99% or 791 of 800 were vaccinated at eight sites in PCMC, while 61% or 921 out of the 1,500 targeted were vaccinated at 15 sites. The average percentage of beneficiaries vaccinated on the day went to 72% as 3,178 of the 4,400 in the district. Multiple sites have also been created at the same hospital to ensure maximum beneficiaries could be vaccinated.
Vaccination record
As per the district health office, vaccination done until 25 January
Area/ data of registered HCW (govt, pvt, total)/ vaccination done/%
Rural/17,954; 25,402; 43,356/ 6,327/14.59
PMC/5,728; 41,323; 47,051/2,652/5.64
PCMC/2,527; 17,500; 20,027/2,484/12.40
