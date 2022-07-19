Reinfection rate higher in Covid subvariants: Pune experts
Medical experts said that there are 20 per cent chances of reinfection in BA.2.75 subvariant of Omicron and other Covid-19 variants as they have a tendency to evade immunity. Pune district continues to report the highest Covid positivity rate in Maharashtra.
Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) scientist Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, who is involved in genome sequencing work in Maharashtra, said that different variants have a different rate of reinfections.
“According to one of our studies, the subvariant BA.2.38 has an 8.7 per cent chance of reinfection. Whereas BA.2.75 subvariant has 22 per cent and BA.2.76 subvariant 20 per cent. All these variants have a tendency to evade immunity. As our sample size was very limited, more detailed study of these variants should be undertaken,” said Dr Karyakarte.
He said that so far BA.4 and BA.5 subvariant samples found in Maharashtra were very less.
“Detailed study of these variants should be done as well. We can see that many countries are reporting that BA.5 variant is increasing hospitalisation. So, a close watch on these variants should be kept,” said Dr Karyakarte.
Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that even though the cases of BA.4 and BA.5 are increasing, hospitalisation is still low.
“We are monitoring all variants and state-wise cases to understand the viruses and if they are actually translated into hospitalisation. So far, we can see that the hospitalisation rate is very low,” said Dr Awate.
Till Tuesday, the total tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients across Maharashtra was 158 and there were 70 BA.2.75 patients.
Maharashtra reported 2,279 more Covid cases and nine deaths on Tuesday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.84 per cent.
According to the state surveillance unit of the integrated disease surveillance programme, Maharashtra, Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane and Nashik are the five districts with maximum weekly cases in Maharashtra between July 11 and July 17.
Pune district figures
COVID-19 cases: 1,480,335
Recovered Patients: 1,454,364
Deaths: 20,558
Active cases: 5413
New cases: 787
New deaths: 1
