Repeat offender held for looting man via dating app; two accomplices booked

Faraskhana police have arrested a man for allegedly looting another individual he lured through a dating app. The accused has been identified as Shahid Sheikh who was arrested on Wednesday and a search of two other accused is underway, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on June 9 at around 6:35 pm near Juna Bazar in Mangalwar Peth.

The accused has been identified as Shahid Sheikh who was arrested on Wednesday and a search of two other accused is underway, said police.

Police said the 33-year-old victim is in a clothing business on Laxmi Road. On June 9, he connected with the accused on the app and arranged to meet on the same evening.

When they met, he noticed the accused was accompanied by two others. During their discussions, the accused was allegedly threatened at knife point and asked to hand over his valuables. The accused also beat him up and forcefully took all passwords and transferred and withdrew ₹60,000 by using the victim’s mobile wallet. The accused, along with his accomplices, then fled the scene.

The victim, on June 10, approached Faraskhana police station and lodged a complaint.

Shital Jadhav, assistant police inspector said, “The accused is on record criminal and booked earlier by Bund Garden police in a similar kind of crime.”

Jadhav said, we have identified other accused and one of them is a minor. Police have arrested Sheikh and granted him police custody for five days.

A case was filed at Faraskhana police station on June 10 against the accused under sections 309(4),115 (2),352,351 (2)(3),3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).